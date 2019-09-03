No memory of violence in bushland

A WOMAN woke up in a hospital bed with facial injuries after a boozy rendezvous in bushland with a man she didn't know.

Limited details were presented before the court of the events that night.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard neither the victim nor the attacker could remember much of the events leading up to the woman receiving the injuries.

Last week, 16 months after the incident, Tevita Pola Apau Ta'Ufo'Ou, 26, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm on April 12, 2018, at Goodna.

Police withdrew a more serious charge after a revaluation of the injuries.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark said there was nothing in the facts to reveal how the assault actually occurred.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matthew Donnelly said there was CCTV evidence showing Ta'Ufo'Ou was present.

Defence lawyer John Wilson said Ta'Ufo'Ou was born in New Zealand but grew up in the US where his father served in the military. He moved to Australia in 2015.

"He instructs he hasn't drunk alcohol since. Has sought support from his church and AA," he said.

"He had a bad feeling he hurt someone.

"He found a drop of blood on his clothing which he couldn't account for."

The court heard the woman's injuries included a laceration to her lip, facial and nose injuries.

Mr Stark said the offence was somewhat unusual with no description of how it actually occurred.

Mr Stark said the woman remembers Ta'Ufo'Ou tried to get on top of her, she told him she had a boyfriend, and she woke up in hospital with a torn bottom lip and facial swelling. He noted three drink driving convictions that occurred afterwards, and there was an assault when intoxicated offence that occurred earlier this year. Mr Stark sentenced Ta'Ufo'Ou to 12 months' jail, immediately suspended for three years.