No memory of alcohol theft

LAIDLEY man Matthew Asher Ranse said he didn't remember walking into a bottle shop and stuffing a bottle of Bacardi up the sleeve of his grey jumper.

Ranse, 21, a fencer, pleaded guilty from jail via video-link at Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing a 700ml bottle of Bacardi from the Exchange Hotel on February 16.

Police said he walked to a display stand, shoving the bottle up his jumper.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Ranse was taken back into custody because of his actions.

Ranse was fined $250 and ordered to pay $42.99 restitution.

