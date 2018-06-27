No major projects prompt council to ask state, feds for cash

NO MAJOR new infrastructure projects have been funded despite Ipswich's population growing 5 per cent each year.

The Ipswich City Council will spend $104.5 million on capital works; including $25.3 million for road and bridge maintenance and $21.6 million for road upgrades.

It represents a $42 million drop in capital works funding on the council's budget for the last financial year.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt defended the lack of major projects and said the council needed to tighten its belt.

"Certainly our capital items are the big-ticket items and that's not the sexy stuff,” he said.

"It's the rates, roads, rubbish and so forth.

"There's a million dollars for the North Ipswich Woollen Mills, to make sure that's continuing to grow and expand.”

The acting mayor called for more external funding to enable the council to undertake major projects.

"We'd like to see some of the other governments contribute more in that regard - both the state and federal government,” he said.

Cr Wendt acknowledged there were "none of those big items that some councils might have been able to put away”.

"Our CBD is one of our priorities and that will certainly be taking up a lot of our finances going forward,” he said.

As the region's population grows about 5 per cent each year, Cr Wendt said the budget would facilitate growth.

"It's a balancing act,” he said.

"We plan very well so I think we have those areas covered.”

The council manages about $3 billion in assets.

Ipswich's state politicians have previously called for the council to improve its planning so funding could be allocated for city-building projects.

Aside from funding for the Cunningham Highway interchange, no new major project was announced for Ipswich in the state, federal and council's 2018-19 budgets.

- Hayden Johnson