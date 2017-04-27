Learn how to install your very own clothes line at Bunnings Springfield Central.

DO IT yourself workshops are all the rave at the moment and now you can learn how to install your very own clothesline.

As part of a series of free D.I.Y workshops, Bunnings Springfield Central are offering a How to Select and Install the Right Clothesline workshop where you can learn about the different clotheslines available and the most appropriate line for your use.

Bunnings will also run a Make a Gift for Mum kids D.I.Y workshop and a Project Advice workshop on the same day.

The workshop is on Saturday May 6 at 2-3pm at Bunnings Springfield Central.

For more information call 3436 7500 or visit Bunnings Springfield Central