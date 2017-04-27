DO IT yourself workshops are all the rave at the moment and now you can learn how to install your very own clothesline.
As part of a series of free D.I.Y workshops, Bunnings Springfield Central are offering a How to Select and Install the Right Clothesline workshop where you can learn about the different clotheslines available and the most appropriate line for your use.
Bunnings will also run a Make a Gift for Mum kids D.I.Y workshop and a Project Advice workshop on the same day.
The workshop is on Saturday May 6 at 2-3pm at Bunnings Springfield Central.
For more information call 3436 7500 or visit Bunnings Springfield Central