Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Farvardin Daliri has made this giant kookaburra from scratch.
Farvardin Daliri has made this giant kookaburra from scratch.
Offbeat

No laughing matter: Giant kookaburra grounded

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
18th Jun 2020 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A giant kookaburra that has made national headlines will still take pride of place at the Townsville Cultural Festival despite suffering a brief scare.

The larger-than-life kookaburra was created by Dr Farvardin Daliri in Brisbane for this year's festival, but after receiving widespread media coverage his giant creation caught the attention of transport regulators.

The transportation set-up for the kookaburra was found to be too long, meaning Dr Daliri would have to reduce the length of his creation by 30cm.

"Everything is fine. The reason why we are not moving (to Townsville) yet is because of crowd issues and COVID-19 restrictions," Dr Daliri said.

"We will have the official launch on July 22 at the Multicultural Office (in Brisbane) and it will be invitation only. We are getting a lot of requests from schools, council and other people asking if we can visit, so we are making a plan of our journey from Brisbane to Townsville so we can visit as many places as we can."

Dr Farvardin Daliri, Executive Director Townsville Cultural Fest. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Dr Farvardin Daliri, Executive Director Townsville Cultural Fest. Picture: Shae Beplate.

The kookaburra's journey from Brisbane to Townsville is set to take three weeks and will arrive just before the start of the Townsville Cultural Festival being held on August 14-16.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

Originally published as No laughing matter: Giant kookaburra grounded

More Stories

giant kookaburra kookaburra offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Radio team tunes into city heart

        premium_icon Radio team tunes into city heart

        News Ipswich first online radio station’s studio plans take shape in CBD

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
        Researchers find a way to fight farming pests

        premium_icon Researchers find a way to fight farming pests

        News New hope in fight against family of farming pests

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
        Ipswich school’s expanded focus on excellence

        premium_icon Ipswich school’s expanded focus on excellence

        Sport Winning A-League coach keeps football program kicking on.

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:45 PM
        How teenagers made $70,000 in a month during COVID-19

        premium_icon How teenagers made $70,000 in a month during COVID-19

        Business ‘We are just two good mates... that set out to do something big.'