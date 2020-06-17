Menu
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Basketball

NBA heavyweight takes stake in Illawarra Hawks

17th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
Former Philadelphia 76ers general manager and two-time NBA executive of the year Bryan Colangelo has purchased an ownership stake in the NBL's Illawarra Hawks.

Colangelo will assume an advisory role and assist in governance and strategy with the NBL team, ESPN has reported.

The 55-year-old's business partners are Australian Dorry Kordahi and American Michael Proctor.

Colangelo - who was heavily involved in Ben Simmons being drafted No.1 by the 76ers in 2016 - departed the team two years later after a social media controversy.

It was discovered Colangelo's wife, Barbara, had operated multiple Twitter accounts and shared private information and opinions on the Sixers and team rivals.

 

Bryan Colangelo is set to take up an advisory role with the Illawarra Hawks.
Colangelo has previously been general manager of the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors and recently interviewed for the Chicago Bulls' vice-president role.

The Hawks had received other high-profile ownership interest, including a group involving last season's teenage US recruit and expected top-five NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball.

Originally published as No LaMelo but Hawks still attract NBA heavyweight

bryan colangelo illawarra hawks lamelo ball nba nbl philadelphia 76ers
News Corp Australia

