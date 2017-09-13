'I am not a yes man': No Labor Party Div 7 backing

CANDIDATES in the upcoming division 7 by-election have rejected claims their campaigns are party political.

Rumours are rife with some candidates being accused of a close, but undeclared, association with the Labor Party.

All candidates who have declared their intention to run in the October 7 poll have already said they will not be backed by political parties.

Three candidates, business owner Mike McInnes, teacher and community volunteer David Martin and Darren Baldwin, who works for Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, are at the centre of the speculation.

Both Mr McInnes and Mr Martin have again confirmed they are not party members and will not receive assistance or support from political parties.

"I have friends on both sides of politics helping me with my campaign," Mr Martin said.

"But, no, I am not receiving any support from any political party."

Mr Martin donated about $3000 to Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's campaign and said he did so "to support a long-term friend".

Mr McInnes repeated his stance as an independent, confirming he had never been a member of any political party, union or any other such organisation.

He invited people to speak to him directly about the issue.

"I am open to people to come and talk to me at any time," Mr McInnes said.

"I am not associated with anyone's party. I am not anyone's mate. I am not a yes man. I am honest."

The QT couldn't reach Mr Baldwin yesterday, however, Mr Baldwin previously said he would not accept donations from any political parties.