No justification for electric car infrastructure

IPSWICH City Council has refused to answer questions regarding its iGO Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Strategy which it believes will help meet the transport needs of Ipswich's growing population.

It calls the plan, which makes provisions for electronic vehicles, smart parking solutions, connected vehicles and an intelligent road operations team, a 'visionary strategy'.

It will be rolled out over the next 10 years.

However at last count, according to Department of Transport and Main Road statistics (June, 2018) there are only 715 electric cars in Queensland.

The plan is said to cater for massive urban renewal, shifts in demographics and emerging technologies and aligns with Advance Ipswich.

When asked about the adoption of electric car charging points already in place in Ipswich, council refused to answer.

"Since the adoption of the strategy council has begun to further define the scope and undertake early project planning of each of the actions outlined in the strategy,” a council spokesperson said.

"However, it is still early for council to be able to comment on specific direction and planned outcomes for project actions outside of what is already listed within the strategy.”

Infrastructure services chief operating officer Charlie Dill said ITS will increase efficiency, reduce pollution and other environmental impacts of transport, as well as increase the safety of the travelling public.

"The ever-growing technology industry is beginning to change the landscape of the transport network,” he said.

"Modern computer and communications technologies are being applied to new vehicles, however the transport network falls behind in technology advancement.

"Given council is a road manager, it is important to not only be aware of the new technology but to also embrace, implement and manage this technology to ensure that a safer and efficient road network can be achieved in the future.”

In 2016, council released the iGO City of Ipswich Transport Plan, a tactical blueprint for the city. In 2017, council approved the development of this strategy as its masterplan to shape Ipswich's future transport technology needs.

"With the emergence of smart phones and new technology platforms, transport in our cities is on the verge of an extraordinary revolution - from connected, driverless and electric vehicles, car and ride sharing schemes, intelligent traffic and parking networks and interactive travel information systems,” the strategy notes.

"Ipswich can be at the forefront of this revolution to dramatically change the way we travel, delivering significant safety, reliability and environmental benefits for transport users and help delay or even eliminate the need for expensive transport infrastructure.”

Mr Dill said the strategy will be used to inform and guide future policy and investment decision-making and to help secure funding from State and Federal Governments.