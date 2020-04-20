Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ipswich City Council administration building.
The Ipswich City Council administration building.
News

No Jobkeeper payments for council staff

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE a number of council operated facilities closing their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, Ipswich City Council said none of its staff has been stood down, but other arrangements have been organised.

Ipswich Art Gallery, Ipswich Libraries, the Civic Centre, the Visitor Information Centre, the Nature Centre and swimming pools across the region all closed last month in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Plus, all major council events scheduled for April and May have been cancelled.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said a number of casual employees no longer had shifts.

“Council is providing a number of options, including pandemic leave,” he said.

“Council has been able to find alternative work for most employees whose substantive roles have been impacted at this time. Council has set up an internal committee for this.

“For example, a group of council employees is currently assisting West Moreton Health with their efforts to trace Covid-19, and to check in with those who have contracted the virus.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously said local government councils across the country would not be entitled to access the JobKeeper payment scheme and said if support was necessary it would be provided by state and territory governments.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann gave the council credit for issuing pandemic leave, but said the Federal Government needed to do more to help local councils.

“We have seen councils elsewhere, and we’ve had reports of them and this is a fact, of councils standing down employees and putting them on arrangements, whether it’s pandemic leave, in the case of Ipswich City Council, or it’s on holiday leave or they’ve just stood them down in general,” he said.

“I’d urge the Morrison government to think again, to extend that JobKeeper, because jobs in Ipswich are very important and council needs the security of the knowledge that the JobKeeper funding will extend to Ipswich City Council, Somerset Council and surrounding councils.”

coronavirusipswich council ipswich city council jobkeeper
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland under a $608 million "battleplan" to fight the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:05 AM
        ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        premium_icon ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        Business Peter Beattie’s grim warning if Virgin folds

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Sounding the Last Post from the street

        premium_icon Sounding the Last Post from the street

        News Sonia has no intention of letting coronavirus stop her paying her respects.

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers and students face an unprecedented start to school today with a focus on...

        • 20th Apr 2020 4:56 AM