Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicholas John Rallings used a social media account to procure a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Nicholas John Rallings used a social media account to procure a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Crime

No jail for security guard who planned sex with child

Sherele Moody
by
17th Sep 2019 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man who planned on having sex with a 14-year-old girl will not spend any time in prison because of his "low intelligence".

Former Toowoomba resident Nicholas John Rallings on Tuesday faced Brisbane District Court where he pleaded guilty to one charge of using the internet to procure a child under 16.

The court heard the 38-year-old security guard started an online conversation around September 2017 with a police officer posing who was posing as a teenager.

Rallings sent his would-be victim Facebook messages including "babe, I love you", with his proclamations increasing in intensity over the following five months.

"I will never hurt you," he said when flagging that he wanted to see her in person.

"I wasn't thinking of anything dirty, but if you want to do anything more it is up to you."

He told the girl he would like to "watch movies while cuddling", saying she could sit on his lap and "my penis might get hard, what happens if it does?"

He repeatedly asked her if she wanted to see dirty pictures and eventually sent her three photos of his genitals.

The girl told him she was worried because she was only 14 and Rallings responded with: "I don't mind if you are ... as long as you do not show anyone (the messages and photos)."

The girl arranged to meet Rallings in a Brisbane cafe in January 2018.

He turned up, only to find police waiting for him.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Rallings said communicating with the girl "was the biggest mistake" he had ever made.

His defence counsel urged Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien to not jail the offender as Rallings had an "intellectual disability" and a "very low IQ".

Judge O'Brien also took into account the early guilty plea and the fact that Rallings was receiving specialist help from an Ipswich support service.

Judge O'Brien sentenced Rallings to three years' probation during which he must continue receiving treatment.

Rallings' employer provided a reference for Rallings, who lists his job as security guard with Asset on his Linkedin profile. - NewsRegional

child abuse court crime nicholas john rallings sex abuse violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    News Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Woolshed

    • 17th Sep 2019 12:44 PM
    Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    premium_icon Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    News "They always let us go because we're never causing any trouble”

    Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

    premium_icon Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

    Family Fun Festival bigger and better with Chriddy Black and Jordy Marcs

    First modern container trains to roll down the range in 2020

    premium_icon First modern container trains to roll down the range in 2020

    Business Queensland farmers have a direct rail link to the Port of Brisbane