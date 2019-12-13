Menu
The magistrate said there was simply no excuse for the father-of-six and disability of pensioner for getting behind the wheel.
Crime

No jail for dad’s sixth big drink drive 5x over alcohol limit

Ross Irby
13th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
A DRINK driver caught for the sixth time had an alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit at .269.

And a court magistrate said four of his offences have alcohol readings in excess of .20.

The driver Jasper Clifford Gray, a disability pensioner, had never held a driving licence.

Gray, 47, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving UIL (.269) in Ipswich on October 25; and driving unlicensed.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw a vehicle being driven erratically at 8.45pm and intercepted the driver.

He said Gray’s alcohol reading at .269 was five times the legal alcohol and he’d never held a license.

Gray told officers he was driving because his uncle had died and he wanted to be with family.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande said he was not in good health and a father to six aged between 35 years and a baby of six months.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was his 6th conviction for high range drink driving with four of the six convictions having alcohol readings over .20.

Mr Shepherd said two other alcohol readings were for .15 and .19.

“There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel of a car with alcohol content of that nature,” he said.

“It will do your family no good if you are dead or the family those who may be injured.

“Simply no excuses. You are putting at risk your life and others.”

Mr Shepherd sentenced Gray to two months jail – immediately suspended for nine months.

Fined $200 he is disqualified from getting a licence for 18 months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

