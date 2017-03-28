No hungry tummies at Woodcrest

THEY say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Woodcrest State College is making sure students are getting the best start with the Woodcrest Brekky Club initiative.

Started by a group of senior business students involved with University of Southern Queensland's 2016 Change Makers program, the Woodcrest Brekky Club started as a trial program where every Tuesday morning cereal, toast, fruit and hot milo were free for all secondary students.

Business Teacher and Woodcrest Brekky Club Coordinator, Arlette McNally, said the response was hugely positive and the school now runs the program four days a week for both senior and junior school students.

"The students have been really excited about the idea from the start and love getting involved as they enjoy helping others and it also goes towards reward points where they receive a certificate of recognition at the end of the year,” Mrs McNally said.

"We get all sorts of kids wanting to eat breakfast for all sorts of reasons, be it because they don't have time or whatever, but we never ask why we just give them the food.”

"It costs on average around $40 to $50 per day, so we've got a system down now and the food always goes, it's really good.”

Year 11 student Chelse Cox volunteers at the Brekky Club on a regular basis and said she enjoyed helping others and was keen to advance her academic ambitions within the school.

"I enjoy volunteering and helping people and it is also a good leadership role, ” Miss Cox said.

"I want to be School Captain next year so teachers look at this kind of thing when deciding who they choose a captain.”

The school originally received $2500 from the USQ Change Makers Program and have since received sponsorhip from numerous local businesses and community members to ensure the program continues.