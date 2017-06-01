22°
News

No housing in Australia is 'genuinely affordable' anymore

Sophie Foster | 1st Jun 2017 5:59 PM
Darren England

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND housing minister Mick de Brenni has called for a rethink, warning Australian housing was now unaffordable, realestate.com.au reports.

"No genuinely affordable housing currently exists in this country - housing that gives working families the chance to prosper through stability - housing that gives young people the best opportunity to succeed," he told the Q-Shelter - Future Housing Taskforce Conference in Brisbane.

"Right at the heart of our housing affordability problem is a generation which is acutely aware that society has broken a promise to them.

"We have told young people to work hard, further their education, play by the rules and they can enjoy the same promise of a middle class existence that my generation and the generations before us enjoyed.

"But university funding has been cut. TAFE funding has been cut, and training is more expensive. Commutes from affordable suburbs are lengthy and getting longer every week.

"And we have a generation who is consistently being beaten out at auctions across the country by people who have been given a leg up by fifty years' worth of government policies."

 

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said society had broken a promise to young people.
Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said society had broken a promise to young people.

Mr de Brenni said policy makers had a responsibility to get it right, something he hoped would be the case with the Queensland government's forthcoming ten year housing strategy.

"Our housing strategy will, over ten years, turn the traditional notion of public housing on its head.

"As we redevelop homes in areas of historic public housing concentration, I want to make sure our new homes are at the cutting edge of design.

"You will be able to walk through these neighbourhoods without being able to tell which homes are public housing and which ones aren't."

He said the Queensland government planned to ensure that revitalised precincts had a mix of designs, types and tenures of housing, citing the $1 billion 20-year Better Neighbourhoods Logan program as an example.

He said government housing tenders would be for "innovative housing", not "cookie cutter, soon to be unsuitable homes".

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks real estate

Just In

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest on the live music scene across the city

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Ipswich's carp and tilly busters vow to keep on fishing

Redbank Plains resident Jesse Harrison said he fished in the lake because he was trying to help keep invasive pest species under control.

PREVIOUSLY frowned upon practice turns mainstream

21 buildings Ipswich owners can't touch without permission

Duce House on Brisbane Road.Photo: Picture Ipswich

HANDFUL of Ipswich buildings deemed too important to ever renovate.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

League legends impart life lessons to combat bullying

Former Dragons star Nathan Blacklock imparts some wise advice to an Ipswich State High School student.

Nathan Blacklock, Mark Toovey and Craig Teevan tour Ipswich schools

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest on the live music scene across the city

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

Don't miss experimental two-piece Milk Buttons

DUO: Brisbane two-piece band Milk Buttons Cameron Bower and Jackson Muir talk about their debut EP.

Cameron Bower and Jackson Muir talk about their debut EP

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

PARKLANDS BEAUTY ON 700M2 BLOCK

5 Earlwood Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $460,000

This near new family home will certainly catch you're eye! With a modern colour scheme, separate living areas and room in the yard, this home is the perfect choice...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 $279,000

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 $339,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

TWO STOREYS OF ROCK SOLID DEFENCE HOUSING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This top of the range family home delivers rock solid investor safety and reliability. Not only are you guaranteed $405 per week (plus CPI increases) come rain...

AMAZING LIFESTYLE BLOCK, READY TO BE BUILT ON!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS FROM...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

A bowling alley or ice rink, just no more fast food: Readers

New development sparks Facebook debate

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!