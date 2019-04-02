Menu
NO FRACKING: Sailor Jorge Pujol and Vicki Perrin from the Wide Bay Burnett Lock the Gate Alliance.
NO FRACKING WAY: Activist calls for mining 'no-go zones'

Christian Berechree
by
2nd Apr 2019 1:15 PM
AN ANTI-FRACKING activist has called for the Fraser Coast to be named a "no-go zone" for mining.

Vicki Perrin, spokeswoman for Lock the Gate, put the call out following the new that the last of three licenses that may have allowed fracking on the Fraser Coast had expired.

"We strongly believe the Wide Bay Burnett is one place that should be permanently off limits due to its cultural, agricultural, and environmental significance," Ms Perrin said.

Oil and gas exploration company Blue Energy previously held three petroleum licences covering the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

Two of the licenses expired on December 31, 2018 and the third and final permit expired on March 31.

The licence cannot be renewed.

 

Ms Perrin said Blue Energy had been unable to proceed with its plans due to sustained community opposition.

"This outcome shows that unified communities have the power to defend themselves from gas fracking," she said.

Ms Perrin said while local groups were celebrating the win, there was nothing to stop the State Government from issuing new petroleum or other mining licences over the region.

To prevent this happening, Ms Perrin said Lock the Gate was calling on the government to implement "no-go zones" for mining and gas companies in its review of the Regional Planning Interest Act.

