Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An old fashioned defensive training wall at an empty football ground in Karlsruhe, Germany.
An old fashioned defensive training wall at an empty football ground in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Soccer

No fans allowed? Send a plastic cutout of yourself instead

1st Apr 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A German club's supporters are planning to replace real-life fans with plastic ones when the Bundesliga resumes - and raise some money for a child's medical treatment in the process.

Borussia Monchengladbach supporters have come up with a novel way to support their team, even though they probably won't be allowed to attend games for a while longer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Watch Football Mini Replays On-Demand with KAYO. A-League, Socceroos, Matildas plus European and English leagues. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

One Gladbach supporters group is giving members the chance to create life-size plastic figures that will be placed in the stadium in their places when - and if - the Bundesliga is able to complete its season.

"We don't have any concrete expectations but it should be a couple of thousand fans anyway," the FPMG club's liaison officer Thomas "Tower" Weinmann told The Associated Press.

For 19 euros ($21) each supporter can have their portrait taken and reprinted on hard weatherproof plastic cutouts. From each sale, 2 euros ($2.20) will go toward a fundraising campaign for a boy named Ben to receive treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

Another portion of the money raised will go toward supporting seven workers in the fan club whose jobs are under threat with no soccer being played.

"The rest is pure manufacturing and processing costs. With this we're also helping two small companies in Monchengladbach that had to close their shops," FPMG says on its website. "So no profit will be made, and when the 'war is won' and we can all go back to the stadium, everyone can take their portrait in plastic as a souvenir of a memorable time."

Originally published as No fans allowed? Send a plastic cutout of yourself instead

More Stories

bundesliga coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Businesses still in need of workers

        premium_icon JOBS: Businesses still in need of workers

        News There are opportunities for employment in multiple industries less affected by the current situation. Find job listings in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

        Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

        premium_icon Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

        News Man injured at home and taken to hospital

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk

        MP positive about city’s future with new mayor

        premium_icon MP positive about city’s future with new mayor

        Council News Teresa Harding became the first female mayor in Ipswich's history.