No Facebook? No problem: Here’s how to keep up with the QT

The QT homepage has easy links to most of our content along the top navigation bar, but if you are lost, try the menu icon at the top left.

The QT homepage has easy links to most of our content along the top navigation bar, but if you are lost, try the menu icon at the top left.

IN the wake of Facebook’s ban on publishing Australian news, it’s never been more important to turn to a trusted news source like the Queensland Times.

There are plenty of ways to access the latest stories from the largest news gathering team in Ipswich.

Make sure you bookmark our homepage www.qt.com.au – our digital team is constantly curating our site to make sure you find the news you need to read quickly.

You can access our Monday-Saturday digital edition by clicking the button at the top right of the screen, or by scrolling down and looking out for the front page of the latest edition on your right.

The QT homepage has easy links to most of our content along the top navigation bar, but if you are lost, try the menu icon at the top left.

You can access your subscriber rewards in the top right corner.

The top navigation bar also allows you to find stories from across the state and our regional areas under the Queensland banner, in addition to national news, world news, and sport.

Scrolling further down the page you can access the trending topics, which allow you to quickly find the stories on subjects that matter to you.

For a quick run down of our locally produced stories from the past week, simply click on the ‘News’ tab at the top of your screen, then click on the blue ‘Local News’ button.

Once you have clicked on the news icon from the top of the home screen, click again on the blue "local news" option and you will find a list of locally produced stories from the past week.

If you haven’t already subscribed to our newsletter alerts, there’s never been a better time to do so.

Subscribers can sign up to receive these alerts by clicking on their profile image at the top right, scrolling down to ‘My Profile’ and clicking the newsletter button on the left hand side.

Our AM newsletters are sent at 6.30am and our PM newsletter is delivered to your inbox about 4.30pm.

Breaking news alerts deliver the latest breaking news in and around Ipswich as it happens.

If you aren’t a subscriber to The Queensland Times, there’s never been a better time to sign up and support a trusted news source.

Access to the digital edition is easy for subscribers, simply click on the link at the top of the homepage, or scroll down to find the front page on your right.

For just $1 for the first 28 days, we’re encouraging you to give us a go and become a digital subscriber.

Your subscription helps to fund local journalism that matters by locals, living and working in the region, who work hard to bring you all the news, day and night, 365 days a year.

The $1 deal gives you full digital access to the QT, including the digital edition of our paper, plus thousands of stories across the News+ network, including The Courier-Mail, Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun as well as our regional news sites.

Premium content includes great business and money advice, coverage of local courts and crime, as well as insights to improve your health and lifestyle, your children’s education as well as your health.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE