No extra parking built for multi million dollar hall

Drawings of the new hall were submitted to council as part of planning approvals. Carly Morrissey

PLANS for a new $9.89 million dollar multi-use hall don't include car parking.

The new hall located on Parkland Drive, will be a shared resource between the Springfield Central State High School and the community, and the QT understands it will be managed by Ipswich City Council.

Development approval plans submitted to council show a concrete path, to be constructed by "others” linking the hall to 600 car parks associated with the Springfield Central Sports Complex.

The pathway also extends to the existing Springfield Central State High School carpark, which is how the community is proposed to access the hall, until the pathway is constructed.

Recently Member for Jordan Charis Mullen announced Hutchinson Builders were awarded the tender to construct the hall.

The project is expected to be finished by 2020.

A planning report submitted to the Ipswich City Council by Building and Asset Services on behalf of the Department of Education outlined that no space for an indoor sports centre was available on the school grounds.

"During the initial Master Planning phase of the school, it was identified by the Ipswich City Council that a site for an indoor sports centre would be made available to potentially become a joint school and community use facility,” the report said.

Ipswich City Council approved the development application on June 29.

Stage one is construction of the 2749 square metre ground level and the southern level one area incorporating specialised learning areas and a staff room to be used exclusively by the school.

Stage two will be the fitout of the northern end of level one including meeting rooms and amenities.

"At the ground level the hall includes two sport courts, amenities, PWD amenities, parents rooms, kiosk /serveries, cleaners room, data room, plant and storage, and meeting rooms. These spaces are intended to be shared,” the report said.

Ipswich City Council and the Department of Education have been asked for comment.