No experience required for these Ipswich jobs
If you're looking to start a career or change industries there's numerous jobs in the region where you can get the training you'll need.
Below is a list of positions available in Ipswich and surrounding areas that require a willingness to learn
Order Pickers
Location: Ipswich
Contract: Full time
A business is recruiting order pickers to work in their hydraulic fixtures and hose dispatch team.
Successful applicants will have:
- A strong attention to detail, be responsible and have excellent communication skills
- Flexible and driven with a process mentality and high focus on best practice OH&S
- Be physically fit with the stamina to cope with a fast-paced growing business
Childcare Assistant
Location: Browns Plains
Contract: Part time
A private family-run childcare service catering for children between the ages of 6 weeks to 6 years is looking for trainee educators.
Full training will be provided.
Successful applicants will have:
- Interest and willingness to learn and grow in early childhood education and care
- Possess a genuine desire to care for and develop children aged 0 to 5
- Have completed, or be willing to obtain a Working with Children Check
- Completed high school
- School leavers and entry level candidates encouraged to apply
Administration Assistant / Paralegal
Location: Ipswich
Contract: Part time
Hans Legal is looking to expand their administration support and have one part time position available for 3 days per week. The days are negotiable between Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Successful applicants will have:
- A genuine interest in criminal law practice
- A passion for helping people
This role is best suited to university students who are studying law and looking for hands-on experience.
Previous experience in criminal law practice (paid or unpaid) is advantageous but not essential.
Email your resume and cover letter to info@hanslegal.com.au to apply.
Junior Office Administration / Receptionist
Location: Ipswich
Contract: Casual / Vacation
Recruitment 24/7 has an upcoming vacancy for a junior office receptionist for an ongoing casual position working Monday to Friday.
After a successful qualifying period, you may be offered a permanent role with the option of doing a Traineeship.
Successful applicants will:
- Be motivated, keen, enthusiastic and have a bright and outgoing personality
- Be confident to speak on the phone
A current driver's licence and your own transport would be an advantage, however is not necessary as long as you can get to work.
Email your cover letter and resume to markandersen@recruitment247.com.au to apply.
Gardeners
Location: Ipswich
Contract: Full time
An Ipswich company is looking to hire gardeners, nursery workers and labourers who can work in a team and bring new ideas to their business.
Successful candidates will be:
- Team players who can think out of the box to bring new ideas
- Aiming to grow within the company
- Willing to continually learn and improve on the Job
- Good physical abilities as heavy lifting may be required
- NZ or Australian Permanent Resident or Citizen