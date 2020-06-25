No experience required for these Ipswich jobs

Thinking of a career change? Find roles with no required experience.

Thinking of a career change? Find roles with no required experience. Andy Rogers

If you're looking to start a career or change industries there's numerous jobs in the region where you can get the training you'll need.

Below is a list of positions available in Ipswich and surrounding areas that require a willingness to learn

Order Pickers

Location: Ipswich

Contract: Full time

A business is recruiting order pickers to work in their hydraulic fixtures and hose dispatch team.

Successful applicants will have:

A strong attention to detail, be responsible and have excellent communication skills

Flexible and driven with a process mentality and high focus on best practice OH&S

Be physically fit with the stamina to cope with a fast-paced growing business

Click here to apply

Start a career in childcare services. Contributed

Childcare Assistant

Location: Browns Plains

Contract: Part time

A private family-run childcare service catering for children between the ages of 6 weeks to 6 years is looking for trainee educators.

Full training will be provided.

Successful applicants will have:

Interest and willingness to learn and grow in early childhood education and care

Possess a genuine desire to care for and develop children aged 0 to 5

Have completed, or be willing to obtain a Working with Children Check

Completed high school

School leavers and entry level candidates encouraged to apply

Click here to apply

Interested in law? The admin assistant role below might be for you. NewsRegional

Administration Assistant / Paralegal

Location: Ipswich

Contract: Part time

Hans Legal is looking to expand their administration support and have one part time position available for 3 days per week. The days are negotiable between Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Successful applicants will have:

A genuine interest in criminal law practice

A passion for helping people

This role is best suited to university students who are studying law and looking for hands-on experience.

Previous experience in criminal law practice (paid or unpaid) is advantageous but not essential.

Email your resume and cover letter to info@hanslegal.com.au to apply.

Junior Office Administration / Receptionist

Location: Ipswich

Contract: Casual / Vacation

Recruitment 24/7 has an upcoming vacancy for a junior office receptionist for an ongoing casual position working Monday to Friday.

After a successful qualifying period, you may be offered a permanent role with the option of doing a Traineeship.

Successful applicants will:

Be motivated, keen, enthusiastic and have a bright and outgoing personality

Be confident to speak on the phone

A current driver's licence and your own transport would be an advantage, however is not necessary as long as you can get to work.

Email your cover letter and resume to markandersen@recruitment247.com.au to apply.

Get into gardening with this position below. Rob Williams

Gardeners

Location: Ipswich

Contract: Full time

An Ipswich company is looking to hire gardeners, nursery workers and labourers who can work in a team and bring new ideas to their business.

Successful candidates will be:

Team players who can think out of the box to bring new ideas

Aiming to grow within the company

Willing to continually learn and improve on the Job

Good physical abilities as heavy lifting may be required

NZ or Australian Permanent Resident or Citizen

Click here to apply