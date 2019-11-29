Menu
Suzi Q documentary is a great trip down memory lane.
Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: No biography bullet points missed in Suzi Q

by Leigh Paatsch
29th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
A delightfully engaging documentary for the most part, Suzi Q tracks the life and times of pioneering American rock star Suzi Quatro.

Though the filmmakers are guilty of overstating their subject's importance and influence in popular music history, there is still a remarkable person to be captured and conveyed to viewers, and this the doco does very well indeed.

Not one of the essential bullet points in the Quatro biography is left off the list, with equal prominence given to the significant periods of development and self-discovery either side of Suzi's leather-clad prime on the pop charts.

Quatro herself is present as an open-hearted and honest contributor to her own story, as are family, friends, fans, a former husband and ex-bandmates.

Quatro has always been an individual living life on her own terms, and this admirable trait keeps coming through loud and clear in Suzi Q.

The only real drawback here is that the doco goes too close to outstaying its welcome, reaching awkwardly for an inspirational ending that just isn't there.

 

SUZI Q (M)

Director: Liam Firmager (King of the Mountain)

Starring: Suzi Quatro, Len Tuckey, Joan Jett, Deborah Harry, Mike Chapman.

Rating: ***

A heavenly trip down the Devil Gate Drive

 

