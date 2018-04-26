No engine needed for these guys

USQ Aviation student Archibald Lendin is joined by Dr Vito Breda and Jenny Thompson from the Darling Downs Soaring Club.

USQ Aviation student Archibald Lendin is joined by Dr Vito Breda and Jenny Thompson from the Darling Downs Soaring Club.

THANKS to the Darling Downs Soaring Club USQ Aviation students were given a close-up view of a Discus B glider this week.

USQ first-year Aviation student Archibald Lendin, who aims to become a commercial airline pilot, was among the aspiring aviators to learn more about the sport of gliding.

"I was really impressed with the glider,” he said.

"There aren't many controls in the cockpit compared to most other planes, but to think something with that much weight can stay in the air for hours with no engine is quite amazing.

"You need good flying skills to do that and for that reason I would like to do some gliding because it could help my career as a pilot.”

With a wingspan of 15m, the single-seat glider, made by German company Schempp-Hirth, has no engine but can reach speeds of up to 250kph.

USQ Aviation students check out the Discus B glider during the Darling Downs Soaring Club's visit to USQ Springfield.

Students also had the opportunity to hear from representatives from DDSC, including competitive pilot Jenny Thompson, who has represented Australia at the World Gliding Championships.

USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Vito Breda is a development officer at the club, and said the event was a great chance to introduce students to recreational and competitive gliding, and learn more about training opportunities available to prospective pilots.

"Gliding is an inexpensive way to learn to fly and is the most challenging of all aviation sports, involving skill, determination, discipline and tactics,” Dr Breda said.

"It's flying in its purest sense - stick and rudder. You're more in tune with the environment around you and able to manoeuvre through the sky more confidently.

"The skills and confidence you gain from flying gliders transfer well to powered planes and can make you a better airline pilot because decision making and judgement are important skills for a pilot to have in an emergency.”

USQ Aviation student Archibald Lendin tries out the glider.

USQ Head of Aviation and Logistics Professor Paul Bates said the University was committed to engaging with industry and community groups to enhance students' learning experiences.

"The opportunity to network with experienced pilots and learn about the benefits of flying gliders was a valuable experience for our students,” Professor Bates said.

"Hopefully it will give them a much greater appreciation of gliding and broaden their perspectives.”

USQ's Aviation program is delivered by lecturers and teaching staff who have extensive experience in the industry, including current and recent airline, Australian Defence Force and instructor pilots and managers.

Students operate a world-class flight simulator, which is able to replicate an entire flight, both normal and abnormal scenarios, while completing checks and procedures.

To learn more about studying Aviation at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/aviation.