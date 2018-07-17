Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

No empty chairs when musical hits go on stage

17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

IPSWICH residents are encouraged to mark their diary for this weekend's Live at the Courthouse event.

The concert will feature an array of performers from Ipswich Musical Theatre who will sing some of the biggest hits featured in well loved staged productions.

There will be songs from Les Miserables, Wicked, Mary Poppins, Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Sound of Music, Matilda, Anastasia, Secret Garden, Sweeney Todd, Showboat and more.

Artists include Robert Shearer, Heidi Enchelmaier, Elise Pickersgill, Miriam Slattery, James Davidson, Simon Drew, Raymond Chandler, Jessica Ham and Chloe Boike.

As well as musical theatre numbers, Sophie Salvesani will sing two Mozart arias.

Tickets are $20 each and can be bought at the door. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm on Saturday, July 21.

entertainment ipswich musical ipswich musical theatre company
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    'You're 27 and not a baby': Double trouble for driver

    premium_icon 'You're 27 and not a baby': Double trouble for driver

    Crime A LEARNER driver caught by Springfield police when she was out driving alone without supervision was also a disqualified driver.

    EXCLUSIVE: Poll reveals if Ipswich would vote in councillors

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Poll reveals if Ipswich would vote in councillors

    Council News The poll, commissioned by the QT, surveyed 842 residents on Thursday

    Queensland’s massive toll road debt revealed

    premium_icon Queensland’s massive toll road debt revealed

    Politics ONE in every six dollars in overdue Qld fines is toll road debts.

    • 17th Jul 2018 4:12 AM
    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Health POLL: Smokers could cost our economy a staggering $388 billion.

    • 17th Jul 2018 4:10 AM

    Local Partners