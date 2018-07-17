No empty chairs when musical hits go on stage

IPSWICH residents are encouraged to mark their diary for this weekend's Live at the Courthouse event.

The concert will feature an array of performers from Ipswich Musical Theatre who will sing some of the biggest hits featured in well loved staged productions.

There will be songs from Les Miserables, Wicked, Mary Poppins, Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Sound of Music, Matilda, Anastasia, Secret Garden, Sweeney Todd, Showboat and more.

Artists include Robert Shearer, Heidi Enchelmaier, Elise Pickersgill, Miriam Slattery, James Davidson, Simon Drew, Raymond Chandler, Jessica Ham and Chloe Boike.

As well as musical theatre numbers, Sophie Salvesani will sing two Mozart arias.

Tickets are $20 each and can be bought at the door. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm on Saturday, July 21.