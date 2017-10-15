No doubt Hanson cash should be welcomed

OUTSPOKEN: But not all Arabs are terrorists and are easy targets for someone like Hanson to stir up trouble and hatred

SURE, Ms Carroll (QT 13/17), I was delighted that Pauline Hanson secured this $8.6million.

But then paragraph three and four were really disappointing, with gratuitous attacks on people not of her political and religious persuasions, presumably to engender conflict.

Okay, I'll take the bait.

Let's just stick to the facts in relation to the One Nation leader who thrives on conflict, is a populist, engenders racism, is an opportunist and is divisive.

People from all political persuasions were horrified by her maiden speech to the Senate in 2002, attacking the first Australians into the bargain.

She was accused of rorting funds in her election campaign and served time in prison.

She is currently under investigation over her use of a private plane.

She was attacked by Brandis and other conservatives of the liberal party over the "burka fiasco”.

She warns the nation of being swamped by a tide of Islamists.

She should check the minuscule percentage of Muslims living in Australia.

The Islamic religion rates way down my list of favoured religions.

But not all Arabs are terrorists and are easy targets for someone like Hanson to stir up trouble and hatred.

Whether flying around in a private plane ingratiates her to the "normal”, hard-working Australian is a moot point.

However, for whatever reason, she has secured this $8.6million which will be of great benefit to our region and I would be remiss not to congratulate her.

DAVID HARRIS

Address withheld