No doorknocking this year as fundraising appeal goes digital

Ipswich Salvation Army officers Rita and Ashley Biermann are hoping the community will still donate to the Red Shield Appeal despite funds being donated online this year. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THIS month you won't see volunteers in red shirts doorknocking in your neighbourhood or shaking donation tins at shopping centres collecting for the Salvation Army.

Instead, the charity has moved its donation process for the Red Shield Appeal online in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis to protect volunteers and the wider community.

Instead, the Salvos hope to enlist 10,000 virtual collectors to sign up and fundraise for the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock on May 23 and 24 to help meet the challenging times ahead of us.

Ipswich Salvation Army core officer Ashley Biermann hopes this new way of donating doesn't deter the community from letting their generosity shine through, like it has every year for the cause.

"We anticipate seeing some of the greatest need that we've ever seen in our 140-year history serving Australians. The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have," he said.

"This year the Red Shield Appeal is going to be very different because instead of us being out in the community like we normally would be at this time of the year, there is a new online platform instead.

"It really is unknown how this is going to work because the Salvation Army has never gone completely online for donations.

"But we truly hope the community will once again show their support because what we do to help the community is not possible without donations from the Red Shield Appeal.

"If there's no money coming in, we can't do as much as we do in the community."

Money raised in and around Ipswich stays within the district and helps the Salvation Army to fund a number of their programs to assist vulnerable families and individuals, including emergency relief, homelessness and those struggling with addiction.

Mr Biermann said the Salvos had recently teamed up with a local primary school in Ipswich to lend its support to regularly.

"We identified a local state primary school in Ipswich that needed some assistance, and we will be working closely with them to support their needs," he said.

"We're looking to invest in the next generation and this is just one way in how we are doing that."

For more information on how you can support the appeal this year, log onto www. digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au