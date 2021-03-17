No conviction devastates sexual assault survivor

Ashley is rallying for convictions to be recorded on sexual assaults. Picture: Patrick Woods

A night out in Fortitude Valley celebrating the end of her teenage years closed a chapter in a Sunshine Coast woman's life where she felt safe and could trust people.

Ashley, who cannot legally be identified by her real name, thought the four years following her 20th birthday would be dedicated to finding her passions, completing a university degree and exploring relationships.

Her early 20s were instead shrouded by panic attacks, PTSD and night terrors.

Ashley had a personal motive for joining her local March4Justice movement at Cotton Tree on Monday.

The 24-year-old Maroochydore woman is rallying for stronger penalties after the man who sexually assaulted her walked from court with no conviction recorded.

Despite Ashley's desire for her real name and photo to be used, Section 6 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1978 states any report published concerning an examination of witnesses or trial must not publish information that would lead to the identification of a complainant.

She was sexually assaulted by Kody Anthony Williams, 26, who was this month sentenced to 180 hours of community service and ordered to pay $2000 compensation.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court was told Williams had no criminal history and accepted his actions but couldn't recall the incident due to his level of intoxication.

His girlfriend wrote to the court saying Williams had expressed deep remorse and embarrassment, while fellow assistant manager at Noosa Reef Hotel Isabella Murray described him as a courteous, hard worker.

"As I have mentioned previously, I have only known Kody for a couple of years so I can't comment on the time of his life that is in question but I can say I believe that a recorded conviction for this incident would not be indicative of the person I know today," Ms Murray wrote in a character reference.

"I believe that a recorded conviction would not be helpful to Kody's mental health nor would it help with further progression in his career and work."

Screenshots of social media posts in which Ashley named Williams and called him a "sexual predator" were tendered to the court from his defence team.

Williams pleaded guilty on March 2 to one charge of sexual assault.

No conviction was recorded.

The assault had enduring consequences for Ashley.

Court documents viewed by the Daily showed she was diagnosed with PTSD after the assault in 2016.

She had been celebrating her birthday with friends when Williams, from Nambour, took advantage of her trust at the Gotha St accomodation they were both staying at.

"It has caused me to have a fear of men, the inability to share a bed with someone regardless of gender or familiarity and the feeling that my body does not belong to me but that any person can do as they please," Ashley said in a victim impact statement.

"I have lost the ability to feel safe when leaving my home, when entering bars or clubs or any establishments with large crowds and alcohol."

'Enough is enough': Coast rallies against sexual assault

Ashley didn't gather the strength to relive the assault in police interviews until last year before an investigation by Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch resulted in Williams being charged.

Disclosing to officers was the most nerve-racking experience of Ashley's life and she said she was devastated "it was all for nothing" when she heard the court outcome.

She had hoped the penalty imposed on Williams would have as much impact on his life as his actions had on hers.

Her disappointment spurred her to create a petition asking Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Attorney-General of Queensland and Minister for Justice Shannon Fentiman to rally for the compulsory recording of convictions for sexual assault offences.

Ms Fentiman and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week announced a new task force would examine women's experiences in criminal justice system.

The Women's Safety and Justice taskforce will explore future areas of reform, including attitudinal change, prevention, service response, training for first responders and legislative amendment.

"I am in constant awe of the strength and courage shown by Queensland women when they come forward and ask for help," Ms Fentiman said.

Ashley is not alone in her pleas for a review of the criminal justice system.

Women's Legal Service Queensland on Friday wrote to the Australian government with nine recommendations for reform including a national review of sexual violence laws and developing a victim-informed model for the states to adopt.

"Our criminal justice system is completely failing women," Women's Legal Service Queensland chief executive Angela Lynch said on Tuesday.

"With low reporting rates and even lower conviction rates, sexual violence remains a crime with little accountability.

"Perpetrators effectively have a green light to continue offending."

Ms Lynch said victims were increasingly speaking out and the government had all the evidence it needed to begin reforms immediately.

"If we don't see change, the number of survivors will continue to grow."

People who need help with topics mentioned in this story can contact the Sexual Assault Help Line for free on 1800 010 120 or call Lifeline on 131114.