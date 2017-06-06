No concessions for mining venture

BEING a true blue, concerned Australian, with respect for our country, I wish to object to our Queensland Government allowing any concessions for the Indian-controlled Adani coal mining venture in the Alpha region.

It is unbelievable that this Queensland government wishes to allow royalty concessions of billions of dollars, yet can't or will not, create an interest in investing billions of dollars toward improving our badly needed infrastructure, as in large capacity water damming, electric passenger rail Brisbane through to Toowoomba and creating protection for our Great Barrier Reef.

Unbelievable that any government, state or federal, would contemplate pouring our taxes into coal mining, which is mostly controlled by off-shore companies, which contributes to the "Reef destruction.

On the coal mining at Acland, I applaud the decision made toward halting the expansion of this New Hope coal mine.

This mine is a travesty and a crime against our Australia way and quality of life.

BOB FOWKE

Regency Downs