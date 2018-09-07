No clothes needed at new health and wellness centre

A LITTLE sample of the Dead Sea, and its relaxation and health benefits, is now available in Ipswich.

City Cave Float and Wellness Centre has opened a fourth centre in Queensland, the first in Ipswich, and combines holistic and clinical services with a unique float therapy focus. City Cave Ipswich owner Kathy Rees said it was the closest thing to a gravity-free experience on earth.

"Once you relax and you get to a point in your subconscious, you won't know where your body ends and the water begins," she said.

"The density of the water forces your pelvis forward and realigns the spine. It's amazing for spinal problems, muscles and ligaments.

"It doesn't matter if you want to heal the body or fuel the mind, the float pool does it all and you'll come out feeling a million dollars."

The Dead Sea, in Israel, is known for its hypersaline water which makes floating easy.

City Cave floatation involves water and room heated to 34C, which is the same as skin temperature, and each session lasts an hour.

Ms Rees said the business was the first of its kind in Ipswich.

"It was very strategic in the fact we have the biggest air force base on our doorstep, and we focus on PTSD, but I am an Ipswich girl and I am really passionate about Ipswich," she said.

"Quite often Ipswich gets overlooked and we should be concentrating on getting the service here. I am a passionate floater from way back. So many people are going to benefit from it.

Founders Tim Butters and Jeremy Hassell opened the first City Cave in Brisbane in 2016 and the business has rapidly expanded, with a fifth centre planned by the end of the year.

The business includes floatation therapy, infrared saunas, yoga, workshops and community space as well as psychology, kinesiology, nutritionists, naturopaths and dieticians.

"There is not really anything out there like this in terms of a multi-modality centre that tries to nurture every aspect of health a welling," Mr Hassell said.

"The practitioners we organically seek through the community to fill this space with the right people.

"It's about bringing awareness to mindfulness and proactive health more than reactive health.

"The proactive system of healthcare is one that people have to use their money for instead of their Medicare cards but it's changing people's mindsets to being proactive about their health rather than reactive.

"Something that could end up costing people their life, we are reversing by making sure people live healthily and happily."

Mr Hassell said many people responded to floatation therapy differently and it normally took three sessions to experience the full benefits.

"For me its been a communication tool, I have been able to float and then come up with a realisation of where I need to develop my life or what is going wrong," he said.

"Not only are we removing the stimulus from you, but also the feeling of your body and that allows your body to create better circulation and your mind to relax.

"You generally float in your birthday suit. The best experience is being it the nude, it's like being in the womb, it's like being reborn," he said.

"You like the nudie-rudie and everyone has a different experience when it comes to how quickly they can relax. You need to do it three times to get the benefit.

What is flotation

Flotation therapy has been around since the 1950s but it is new to Australia.

Floatation therapy involves 30cm of water and 400kg of Epsom salt magnesium to increase the density of the water and keep the body buoyant.

"After there is some music, then there is complete silence and sensory deprivation. Some people drop off the face of the the planet and some people start imagining things and having all sorts of different ideas."

City Cave is open at 260 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.