No clear plan to warn residents of PFAS contamination

THERE are no clear plans to erect signage, warning people not to eat contaminated fish caught in two Ipswich waterways.

The Defence Department, the lead agency on the issue, said it has offered to pay for signage but did not confirm any plans to erect such signs.

Queensland Health issued a public health warning on Friday, revealing fish caught in the Bremer River and Warrill Creek catchments had been found to contain high levels of PFAS following testing by the Defence Department.

The warning came after Defence shared preliminary test results with Queensland Health which made the information public. When asked if it planned to place signs along the waterway, which include popular fishing spots, a spokesperson for Defence said it offered to foot the bill for signage.

"It is the role of relevant Australian Government, State or Territory, and local health authorities and practitioners to provide or issue advice on PFAS," the spokesperson said.

"However, on 13 June 2018 Defence offered to fund the production and placement of signage advising the community of the precautionary advice released by the Queensland Department of Health."

A spokesperson for Ipswich City Council said it had also been in conversations with the Defence Department, and the council had offered to assist in placing warning signs along the waterways.

The investigation into the impacts of PFAS on the area surrounding the Base is about halfway through.

Following a detailed site investigation, Defence is compiling a report assessing the human health risks, including potential risks associated with swimming in the water.

The latest community update, which will this week be letter box dropped to residents in the affected area, says that report will include results and analysis from sampling, and will identify potential "exposure pathways", such as the build up of PFAS in fish.