No clean getaway for cash-strapped groceries thief

FLUFFY and Fab were on the wash list for a cash-strapped thief who wanted clean clothes.

An Ipswich court heard David Wilson had a haul of grocery goodies inside his backpack at a North Ipswich shopping centre.

Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald said police were called to the centre at 2.25pm.

Officers searched Wilson's backpack.

Inside were groceries including two kitchen knives, Fab clothes wash, Fluffy clothes fabric softener, Detol sanitiser, two toothbrushes, and two Wiltshire kitchen knives.

Sen-Sgt McDonald said $57.95 worth of groceries had not been paid for.

David John Wilson, 29, from Robertson, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link.

He pleaded guilty to stealing from a Riverlink supermarket on November 27.

His defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said it would come as no surprise that his lengthy criminal history detailed drug use offences.

"He has been living on his wits to obtain property and must have been in a very desperate position to steal items such as washing powder and fabric softener," Mr Seaholme said.

Wilson will be kept in jail on other matters until June 10.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop took into account Wilson's updated criminal history and the offences he was now serving jail time for.

Wilson was convicted only of the offences with no further penalty applied.