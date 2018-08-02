Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Double Stabbing in North Ipswich
Crime

Four released over weekend double stabbing

Emma Clarke
by
2nd Aug 2018 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been released from custody and nobody has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed in Ipswich on the weekend.

Police are still investigating after a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man presented to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds on Saturday night.

Police took four people, two men aged 40 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman into custody on Waterworks Rd at North Ipswich at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said the four people had been released from custody.

The spokesperson said police had not laid charges over the incident.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Two North Ipswich homes were crime scenes on Sunday as police investigated how the victims were stabbed.

Up to 10 police vehicles surrounded homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St.

The homes were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.
Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

ipswich crime ipswich police north ipswich qps stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Coles backflips on free plastic bags . . . again

    premium_icon Coles backflips on free plastic bags . . . again

    Environment A DAY after Coles said they’d still give customers free plastic bags, the supermarket giant has done yet another backflip ... and shoppers won’t be happy.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 10:08 AM
    CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

    Business Plus how to win free burgers for a year.

    Three employees costing Ipswich ratepayers $4.75m

    premium_icon Three employees costing Ipswich ratepayers $4.75m

    Council News The three employees assist staff in the council's call centre

    Guns cache found buried in backyard during police raids

    premium_icon Guns cache found buried in backyard during police raids

    Crime 'Significant firearm, drug trafficking' operation dismantled

    Local Partners