DODRILL ATTACK: Charges yet to be laid over savage bashing

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.

NO CHARGES have been laid over the bashing of an Ipswich anti-corruption campaigner, police say.

Jim Dodrill, and his elderly father, were injured during the assault in bushland in Collingwood Park late June.

The pair say they were attacked by a group of up to 20 people already at the remote location, where a stranger had asked to meet them to discuss the issue of illegal trail bike riding.

An investigation was launched immediately following the attack.

A month later, police say they have conducted interviews and are still following "a number of leads", but have confirmed charges are yet to be laid over the incident.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact police," a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

Both victims required medical attention following the attack and Jim Dodrill has since undergone surgery on a damaged finger.

In June, Jim Dodrill described the terrifying incident in which his father Mitch Dodrill, 73, was stabbed.

He said during the attack both he and his father were on the ground with about seven people on top of them, fending off the attack where rocks and metal poles were used as weapons.

"It was relentless. They were using weapons, rocks, metal poles… they were screaming 'kill the c*nt'. They were just savage. They were out to cause maximum harm," Jim Dodrill said, in June.