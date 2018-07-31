Menu
Double Stabbing in North Ipswich
Police yet to lay charges after double stabbing in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
31st Jul 2018 11:15 AM
POLICE are yet to lay charges after two teenagers were stabbed on Saturday night.

Police took four people, two men aged 40 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman into custody on Waterworks Rd at North Ipswich at 11.30pm on Saturday.

They were taken into custody after a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man presented to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said the four people were still in custody. They were assisting police with their inquiries.

The spokesperson said police had not laid charges over the incident.

Two North Ipswich homes were crime scenes on Sunday as police investigated how the victims were stabbed.

Up to 10 police vehicles surrounded homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St.

The homes were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.
Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

