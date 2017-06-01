22°
No cause for beef despite Origin loss

Myjanne Jensen
| 1st Jun 2017 3:16 PM
Footy supporters enjoying a fun night of footy as part of the Steak of Origin event held by Brookwater Golf and Country Club last night.
Footy supporters enjoying a fun night of footy as part of the Steak of Origin event held by Brookwater Golf and Country Club last night.

BLUES and maroons supporters were united in their love for footy last night as part of the Brookwater Golf and Country Club's Steak of Origin event.

Not the result Queensland was after, it was still no cause for beef between the State of Origin supporters.

 

Brookwater Golf and Country Club held its Steak of Origin event last night in conjunction with the first game of the 2017 State of Origin.
Brookwater Golf and Country Club general manager Graham Dale said it was a fun night for all, with the highlight of the night Queensland's one and only try.

"We had the game showing live on the big screen and people had their Steak of Origin steak, so it was a lot of fun," Mr Dale said.

"Local DJ Hugh Lawson ran some pass-the-football games and balloon races during the half-time break, so that got people out of their seats and throwing the footy around.

 

Brookwater Golf and Country Club held its Steak of Origin event last night in conjunction with the first game of the 2017 State of Origin.
"The absolute highlight of the night was Queensland's try, although I'd say the New South Wales supporters would disagree."

According to Mr Dale, New South Wales supporters made up a quarter of the people present on the night and were understandably very happy with the result.

The popular event started up again this year after skipping the 2016 season and Mr Dale said he hoped the next event in late June would draw an even bigger crowd.

 

Brookwater Golf and Country Club held its Steak of Origin event last night in conjunction with the first game of the 2017 State of Origin.
"We're going to do another event which will hopefully see Queensland win," he said.

"This event was a little quieter and I think that was due to the fact that the first game was held in Brisbane and people probably just went to the actual game.

"At this stage we will go for the second match and if it's a decider, we will go for the final."

 

Brookwater Golf and Country Club held its Steak of Origin event last night in conjunction with the first game of the 2017 State of Origin.
Game Two of the 2017 series will take place on Wednesday, 21 June.

Entry to the event is $15 which includes a Steak of Origin scotch fillet steak, salad and a serve of chips.

For more details about the next Steak of Origin event, visit the club's website.

