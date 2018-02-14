Menu
No cash or sex toys for Valentine's Day please

ONCE officially declared by Pope Gelasius I in 496, Valentine's Day replaced its pagan predecessor - Lupercalia festival.

Despite the long heritage, the common tradition of sending love cards is dated back to Great Britain and days much more present, circa the beginning of the seventeenth century.

Nowadays pop culture tends to depict Valentine's Day as an opportunity to confess love or even propose.

But how relevant is the financial context of this lovebirds' most important festival?

Picodi.com surveyed over 5,600 people from 32 different countries (including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and both Americas) to find out about the local perception of Valentine's Day.

Here is how Australia celebrates:

  • 67% celebrate Valentine's Day, while 33% don't.
  • Men will spend $174 on gifts, women will spend $81
  • 46% of woman would like a dinner in a restaurant, 67% of men would like to go to the cinema
  • Worst presents for 35% of women is cash and equally 22% a date in a restaurant or cash for men
  • Other worst presents for women are sex toys (14%) and for men teddy bears (11%)
  • 10% of men and 27% of women have never received a Valentine's card.

Reference: Picodi.com

Lismore Northern Star
