JBS Dinmore has been ruled to have no case to answer over an electrical explosion that injured several people. Picture NRM
News

No case to answer: Meatworks cleared over explosion

Ross Irby
10th Jun 2021 8:30 AM
NO LEGAL action will continue as the result of an explosion at the JBS abattoir in Riverview in April 2017 that injured workers.

Work Health and Safety Queensland withdrew its case against JBS Australia Pty Ltd when the matter was mentioned before magistrate Dennis Kinsella at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

JBS Australia Pty had been charged with failing to comply with category 2 electrical safety duty – expose persons to a risk of death or serious injury at its meat processing plant in Raceview on April 8, 2017.

The charge related to an explosion in the plant at 9am that Saturday morning.

It was reported at the time that three workers suffered third degree burns as a result of an electrical explosion while working on a power board.

Three workers were taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital for treatment.

Two other people were reported as being taken to Ipswich hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Tom Ward, the senior prosecutor for Work Health and Safety, formally withdrew the charge on Wednesday when he appeared by phone link to the Ipswich court.

Mr Ward said WHS would offer no evidence to the charge.

Magistrate Kinsella then dismissed the charge and JBS Australia Pty was discharged.

ipswich court ipswich court news jbs dinmore workplace health and safety queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

