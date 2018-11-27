No Butts for Bubs to help prioritise health

THE number of people who smoke daily in West Moreton is declining but West Moreton Health is now working to support some of the most at-risk groups to extinguish the habit.

Ipswich Hospital executive director Melinda Parcell said between 2009 and 2018 there had been a 33 per cent decline in the number of people smoking daily in West Moreton, as reflected in the statewide Chief Health Officer's report, released recently.

"This is a huge improvement and we really commend all those people who have chosen to prioritise their health and wellbeing and have committed to making healthier choices,” she said.

"Smoking rates in West Moreton are certainly going in the right direction but we are still very aware that the number of people who smoke daily in this region remains significantly higher than the state average.

"About 15 per cent of the community smoke daily and this is 28 per cent higher than the Queensland average.

"Of serious concern to us is the number of women who smoke during their pregnancy.

"In West Moreton, 17 per cent of women - or about 700 women - smoked during pregnancy in 2016, which is 38 per cent higher than the Queensland average.”

Ms Parcell said statewide quit smoking campaigns, as well as legislation to ban smoking around health facilities, public transport and recreational areas, had successfully supported those trying to quit smoking.

She said West Moreton Health was now focused on more targeted programs to support at risk-groups.

No Butts for Bubs will launch in early next year and aims to reduce the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women who smoke during pregnancy.

The program is co-designed and is facilitated by and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women.

Indigenous hospital liaison service coordinator Cassandra Tratt said the eight-week program would provide a holistic health-orientated approach to support a woman's spiritual, cultural, emotional, social and physical states.

"No Butts for Bubs is more than a smoking cessation program,” Ms Tratt said. "It will also provide social support and advocacy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, and give them access to a culturally safe place where they can be involved in cultural activities and talk with local Elders about any issues or concerns they have through a women's group.”

Ms Tratt said the program aimed to support women to explore some of the reasons that they smoke.

"For many people, smoking is often a coping mechanism for stress, so we can help women look at what causes stress to address the underlying reasons for smoking.

"Our Aboriginal Health Workers, Indigenous hospital liaison officers and midwife will be there to support women to make a healthy break and provide cultural support. Ultimately, we will be working with women to help build their resilience and empower them to make better choices to support both their own health, and the health of their baby.”

Ms Parcell said the new initiative aimed to address some of the poor health outcomes experienced by Indigenous women and their families.

"In 2016, eight per cent of babies in West Moreton were born with a low birthweight, which is 2500g or less. A low birth weight can increase the risk of developmental delays so to counter this trend we need to look at the key causes of low birth weight and one of those is smoking during pregnancy,” Ms Parcell said.

"We know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are twice as likely as non-Indigenous women to smoke during pregnancy so clearly we need to consider the support provided.”