‘No BS’: LNP candidate will ‘fight hard’ for crucial projects

A MORTGAGE broker and key member of the national agricultural Green Shirts Movement will contest the seat of Ipswich West for the LNP.

Chris Green, 43, is running in his first election and will attempt to unseat Labor’s Jim Madden, who has held the seat since 2015.

He lives outside of the electorate in Goodna.

Mr Green said he has been heavily involved in politics for a long time and has lived in the Ipswich region for a decade.

He has been a member of the LNP for three years and serves as vice president of the West Moreton branch.

“I’ve decided to run for Ipswich West because I believe that the Labor government has taken the people of Ipswich West for granted,” he said.

“There are a number of projects that need to get going.

“I believe (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington has a great economic plan. It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen. I believe that we will win in our own right.

“I’m a local, I know the issues and I’ve hungry for change.

“Labor don’t have a plan. We have a plan.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden MP.

Mr Green said, if elected, his focus will be on be getting upgrades completed for the Mount Crosby Rd interchange and the Haigslea-Amberley intersection on the Warrego Highway.

“Jim Madden has had five years to do something and is just delivering lip service to the community,” he said.

“I will fight hard and work hard. I’m not looking for a job or a career. I want outcomes for people.

“I’m not going to promise what I can do. I’ll work hard, no BS and get on with it.”

Sean Choat, who is now a councillor at Somerset Regional Council, was the last LNP representative to hold the seat and lost out in 2015.

The electorate stretches from Karalee in the east to rural Grandchester in the west and Mr Madden was re-elected at the 2017 state election after securing 47.3 per cent of the primary vote.

Mr Green said his work as mortgage broker gave him an insight into how families are struggling financially.

His business is based in Ipswich but does work Australia-wide.

“I believe people want prosperity, they want safety in the home, they want good jobs and they want to pay their bills,” he said.

The father of two young children is also the national coordinator for membership and fundraising for the Green Shirts Movement, which is an agricultural lobbyist group.

The Green Shirts are strongly opposed to Labor and the Greens and fighting against unfair environmental regulations for farmers, or “green tape”, was at the core of the movement.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about,” he said.

“People in George St think they can tell people how to live their lives on the farm.”

