No booty, no problem

Myjanne Jensen
| 11th Jul 2017 2:39 PM
Orion Springfield Central's Best & Less store is now stocking the popular The Butt Shaper brief.
Orion Springfield Central's Best & Less store is now stocking the popular The Butt Shaper brief. Eyecandy Images

IF YOU are concerned you don't carry enough junk in your trunk, then fear not as Best & Less have you covered.

Spotted by the popular Brisbane Oh So Busy Mum blogger Cheree Lawrence, the family store is now stocking underwear to enhance your derriere.

Orion Springfield Central reposted the blog on its Facebook page which showed the item on display at a Best & Less store.

Centre Manager, Melissa Crittenden said the Orion store also stocked the product and were already proving very popular.

"The Butt Shaper briefs are a part of the large shapewear range and are currently in stock," Ms Crittenden said.

Best & Less is now stocking the popular Butt Shaper briefs, used to enhance your backside.
Best & Less is now stocking the popular Butt Shaper briefs, used to enhance your backside.

"They have a moulded back that is designed to lift and shape to enhance natural fullness.

"Since being posted on Facebook they have proven to be a very popular addition to the store."

The post attracted over 85 comments, with many people excited by the product.

"Yes, no more squats," Milekka Edmonds said.

"This is what we need!" Cara Morris said.

"I can get an ass to hold up my jeans!" Alysha Miller said.

"#thecureformywhitegirlass," Kyla Campbell said.

The Best & Less Butt Shaper briefs are priced at $15.

