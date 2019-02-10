Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road.
Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road. Warren Lynam
Breaking

No blood found at horrific mystery crash site

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Feb 2019 12:49 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds a crashed car on a busy Coast road where police found nobody and no blood, despite photos showing shocking damage.

Paramedics were called to Maroochydore Rd about 3.55am this morning following reports of a crash, but there were no patients for them to treat.

 

Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road.
Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road. Warren Lynam

Similarly when police arrived, there was no one to be found and a Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was no blood in the car.

That's despite horrific images of the car which show the driver's side door almost completely folded in by a safety barrier which is resting near the steering wheel.

Skid marks approximately 50m long can be seen on the road crossing from the left to the right hand lane before the crash site.

Officers are following up the incident with the car's registered owner.

 

Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road.
Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road. Warren Lynam

More Stories

crash editors picks queensland ambulance service queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Abolishing' Dept Veterans Affairs concerns thousands: MP

    premium_icon 'Abolishing' Dept Veterans Affairs concerns thousands: MP

    Politics Tomorrow is the final day for people to have their say on the landmark proposal

    • 10th Feb 2019 2:32 PM
    Ipswich man airlifted with burns after 'fuelling fire'

    premium_icon Ipswich man airlifted with burns after 'fuelling fire'

    Health Paramedics rushed to the property after reports of a burns incident

    Victims of mine dust diseases seek coal levy

    premium_icon Victims of mine dust diseases seek coal levy

    Health Campaign to establish support fund for former miners kicks off

    ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    Property Brisbane’s ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m