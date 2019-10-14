Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

No 'binding' deal to sell mags: Seven West

14th Oct 2019 12:48 PM

SEVEN West Media has responded to reports it is in talks to sell its magazine publishing arm to Bauer Media, saying "no binding agreement has been concluded".

"Any agreement, if were to be concluded, would be subject to regulatory approval and obtaining other consents," Seven West Media said in a statement on Monday to the ASX.

Mumbrella and The Australian last week reported that Seven West was in talks to sell Pacific Magazines to Bauer in a deal that would combine two of Australia's biggest magazine publishers.

Pacific Magazines' publications include Marie Claire, Better Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Men's Health and New Idea, while Bauer publishes Woman's Day, Elle Australia and Empire, among other titles.

Seven West shares were up 5.5 per cent to 38.5 cents at 1316 AEDT.

More Stories

bauer business seven west

Top Stories

    Site of nine-storey residential tower up for sale

    premium_icon Site of nine-storey residential tower up for sale

    Business More than half an acre of North Ipswich has hit the market, but agents can't put a price on what the site is worth.

    Interlock, bag of ice in sock a 'wake up call'

    premium_icon Interlock, bag of ice in sock a 'wake up call'

    Crime Thirty-year-old father only fined $300 for behaviour.

    Wise skipper's final message to team, Netball Queensland

    premium_icon Wise skipper's final message to team, Netball Queensland

    News Retiring leader urges Jets to have fun, go one better next season

    Man faces sentence over drug-addled police chase

    premium_icon Man faces sentence over drug-addled police chase

    Crime Man fesses up to more than 30 charges including fleeing police.