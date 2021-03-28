‘No better feeling’ than winning with Laidley club

The Laidley Second Division cricket team that won the 2020/21 Cricket Ipswich grand final against Northsiders.

The Laidley Second Division cricket team that won the 2020/21 Cricket Ipswich grand final against Northsiders.

HAVING scored a match-turning century, Laidley Second Grade captain Laurence Pratt had every right to savour the moment.

In only his second season at the club, the opening batsman led the way with 129 off 361 balls in the grand final at Amberley.

After the Laidley bowlers did their job restricting the Tigers to 157, Pratt's commanding effort helped the Blue Dogs post an unassailable 429 in their first innings.

Cleaning up Northsiders cheaply in the second innings secured the minor premiers victory by an innings and 107 runs.

"We came in with the attitude just to try to bat them out of the game and that's what we did,'' Pratt said.

By wrapping up their Second Division match early, the Laidley cricketers could join the growing number of spectators cheering the club's first grade side to another polished performance against Centrals.

As a newcomer to Laidley, Pratt said that typified why the club continues to make grand finals across the grades.

"These boys know how to win. That's all it is and it's great to play for,'' the skipper said.

"The whole club gets behind you.

"You come here, it's Ipswich but Laidley is behind you.

"You go out there and you just know you have got 100 blokes cheering you wherever you are.

"There's no better feeling.''

Victorious Laidley captains Laurence Pratt (left) and Alex Welsh. Picture: David Lems

Pratt said the amazing Laidley support was widespread from the under-17 to first division finals.

"It doesn't matter what level you are at - everyone is behind you,'' he said.

And look out Laidley when the bus from Amberley arrives back in town. Another huge party is expected.

STATE OF PLAY

2nd Division 1-Laidley District v 2 -Northsiders at Ivor Marsden No.2

Day 1: Northsiders 157; Laidley 1/42 (20ov) L.Pratt 14 (60), Jor. Adamski 9 (25)

Day 2: Laidley 2/132 (55.5ov) L.Pratt 57 (177), C.Jackwitz 37 (77)

Day 3: Laidley 429; Northsiders 3/74 (29.3ov) C.Butt 12 (51), A.McPaul 9 (24).

Northsiders 1st Innings 157

Laidley District 1st Innings

Laurence Pratt c Butt b B. Harsant 129 (361)

Ross Mitchell c Cumming b B. Harsant 17 (25)

Jordan Adamski c Cumming b M. Harsant 16 (56)

Corey Jackwitz c Maroske b Noe 54 (122)

Mark Adamski lbw Butt 12 (35)

Jackson McQuilty b B. Harsant 41 (91)

Damien Wilson b B. Harsant 26 (40)

Shane Lehmann run out (B. Harsant) 49 (26)

Jonty Freiberg not out 18 (81)

Darryl Muckert st Cumming b Noe 23 (37)

Jared Adamski run out (McPaul) 12 (29)

Extras (18b 7lb 7w) 32

Total (149.1ov) 429

FoW: 27, 56, ?, 193, 280, ?, 347, 373, 412, 429

Bowling: Billy Harsant 39/6/137/4; Taylor Weier 31/5/97/0; Mitch Harsant 13/0/31/0; Troy Noe 24.1/9/46/1; Jeff Maroske 22/6/52/0; Chris Butt 13/6/34/1; Nick Drain 6.1/2/12/1.

Northsiders 2nd Innings 160