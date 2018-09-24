Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Chopper captures sinkhole at Inskip
Environment

'No beach left': New sinkhole biggest one yet

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Sep 2018 9:33 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM

UPDATE:  A SINKHOLE that formed at Inskip Point this morning is only a "few hundred metres" from two previous sinkholes.

Glen Cruickshank from Rainbow Beach Helicopters told media the current sinkhole was larger than the hole that swallowed 200m of beachfront in September 2015.

"I'd have to say this is slightly bigger," he said.

"This new hole - it's through the beach, it's through the trees, it's a round hole, quite deep and quite big.

"It's quite circular too."

EARLIER: A SINKHOLE has formed at Inskip Point this morning, reported being up to 7.5m deep.

Double Island Point Fishing Charters posted to Facebook stating the sink-hole formed at Inskip Point this morning about 7am.

Footage was posted and hundreds of people have commented, Dan Lotz said "soon there would be no beach left".

Related Items

breaking double island point sinkhole sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Why the council is digging up Limestone Park

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why the council is digging up Limestone Park

    Council News Diggers have been busy ripping up grass at Limestone Park in the past week.

    • 24th Sep 2018 2:12 PM
    Fantastic double: Pride girls celebrate wonderful season

    premium_icon Fantastic double: Pride girls celebrate wonderful season

    Soccer Promising future for Ipswich club after grand final success

    Fire crews work to control blaze

    Fire crews work to control blaze

    News Fire breaks out at Churchill

    • 24th Sep 2018 2:06 PM
    Students sign off with Multifest celebration

    premium_icon Students sign off with Multifest celebration

    People and Places Staff, students and families all played a part

    • 24th Sep 2018 3:35 PM

    Local Partners