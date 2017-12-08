No balloon drama at NYE event

IF YOU don't want to brave the crowds of Brisbane or Ipswich CBD then Springfield is offering an alternative to this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Icon Community Incorporated's annual New Year's Eve free family event at Robelle Domain Parklands will run for the fifth year and will feature a range of kid-friendly activities, as well as live music from local emerging artists, carnival rides, food stalls and fireworks.

Live Louder is the theme of this year's event and event organiser Tina Vaka said she hoped the theme would help get 2018 off to a positive start for all.

"The idea of the theme is to encourage the community to live louder by which we mean to have a go, get out there and live with purpose and meaning in the New Year,” Ms Vaka said.

"Previous themes have been about creating unity and we always try to focus on encouraging the community in a positive way.

The event, which is run purely by volunteers, costs close to $100,000 and recently received $2500 under the Ipswich City Council Community Development Grants Program to assist with sound and lighting for this year's event.

Division 1 Councillor David Morrison said the Springfield-based community organisation had run the New Year's Eve celebrations at Robelle Domain since 2012 and was a popular community event which regularly attracted a large crowd.

"The event is a great alternative to the large New Year's Eve events at Southbank Parklands and on the Gold Coast,” Cr Morrison said.

"They do a great job and it gives something for the locals to attend.”

Despite its popularity, the event has not been without controversy, with last year's event attracting a large amount of media coverage after 300 helium balloons containing button batteries were released into the environment.

Several local residents complained about the danger to both children and the environment and said they were appalled the balloons were allowed to be released.

Ms Vaka said while she understood the reason for people's concern, there was never any ill intent behind what happened and had ensured there would be no repeat of last year's incident.

"It won't be happening, in fact there won't be any balloons this year and we put out a press release earlier this year that said we would not be doing that again,” she said.

"The reason for us doing that last year was because it was a signature part of the event and was meant to symbolise letting go of the old year and embracing the new year, so we will still encourage the community to do that, just without the balloons.

"We want people to let go of the old and bad stuff and go into the new year with a new perspective and new attitude.

"There was never any intent to hurt anyone or anything and we want the community to come out and have a safe and good time.”

The Icon Community Incorporated Live Louder New Year's Eve event is on from 5-9pm on Sunday, December 31 at Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central.