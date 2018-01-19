Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

No bail hearing for boxer on domestic violence charges

Damien Hooper was arrested on alleged domestic violence offences.
Damien Hooper was arrested on alleged domestic violence offences. Nev Madsen
John Weekes
by

Olympian boxer Damien Duncan Hooper's bail application for alleged domestic violence offences will not be heard this week.

Hooper, 25, was charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The Toowoomba light-heavyweight boxer faced other charges, including wilful damage.

He was to apply for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday but an application to adjourn that hearing was made.

However, Hooper is still due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 29 to face charges.

Police are expected to allege Hooper threatened the woman, compelled her to get into a car and drove over her.

A lawyer at the Toowoomba law firm that filed Hooper's bail application declined to comment earlier this week.

He was arrested last month.

A new date is to be set for the bail hearing. -NewsRegional

Topics:  bail hearing brisbane court domestic violence allegations newtown tooowoomba crime toowoomba court

The Sunshine Coast Daily
VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

The three metre square structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm.

  • News

  • 19th Jan 2018 2:50 PM

Second stolen car crashes in Ipswich, two in custody

Police confirmed two men have since been taken into custody.

Two men in custody following second crash involving stolen car

Hi-vis robber flees with cash after manhandling worker

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.

The man fled the fast food restaurant on foot

Plastic surgeon reveals Ipswich's most in demand nips, tucks

UNDER KNIFE: Plastic surgeon Dr David Sharp has been nipping and tucking Ipswich patients for two years.

Hint: It's not boob jobs

Local Partners