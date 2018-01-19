No bail hearing for boxer on domestic violence charges

Damien Hooper was arrested on alleged domestic violence offences.

Damien Hooper was arrested on alleged domestic violence offences. Nev Madsen

Olympian boxer Damien Duncan Hooper's bail application for alleged domestic violence offences will not be heard this week.

Hooper, 25, was charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The Toowoomba light-heavyweight boxer faced other charges, including wilful damage.

He was to apply for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday but an application to adjourn that hearing was made.

However, Hooper is still due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 29 to face charges.

Police are expected to allege Hooper threatened the woman, compelled her to get into a car and drove over her.

A lawyer at the Toowoomba law firm that filed Hooper's bail application declined to comment earlier this week.

He was arrested last month.

A new date is to be set for the bail hearing. -NewsRegional