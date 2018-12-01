Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

No bail for torture accused

Ross Irby
by
1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man accused of kidnap and torture offences remains in jail following his arrest on Wednesday.

His matter received a brief mention before Ipswich Magistrate Court but no details of the police allegations were disclosed.

Desmond Brian Ballangarry, 29, from Brassall, is charged with six offences - all alleged to have taken place at North Ipswich on Wednesday, November 28.

The charges include robbery with actual violence; kidnapping; assault causing bodily harm; torture; assault with intent to commit rape (on a male); and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan did not seek for Ballangarry to be brought from the watch-house when his matter was mentioned before Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

There was no bail application.

The case was adjourned to December 19.

ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How happy is Ipswich? University rates region's life quality

    premium_icon How happy is Ipswich? University rates region's life quality

    Environment The overall score was made up of nine sub-categories including health, wealth, education and housing

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:43 AM
    West Side Sophie

    premium_icon West Side Sophie

    News Local singer scores lead role in major production

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    5 things to do these school holidays

    5 things to do these school holidays

    News Need something to keep the kids entertained?

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Tiny bird's maiden voyage putting region on food map

    premium_icon Tiny bird's maiden voyage putting region on food map

    Business Thousands of quail destined for Asian's most elite restaurants

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners