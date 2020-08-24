Menu
Police are investigating the death of Aysha Baty whose body was found in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
Crime

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

Laura Pettigrew
Felicity Ripper
,
24th Aug 2020 9:43 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
A 34-year-old man police allege murdered Aysha Baty will remain behind bars for at least two months without bail.

Dylan Alexander Wilson did not apply for bail when his matter was heard at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The Burnside man was not produced from custody to face one charge of murder.

Police allege Ms Baty, 31, was murdered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen on Saturday told media that responders arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St with "abhorrent" injuries.

It is alleged a number of weapons were found.

In court, defence lawyer Anna Smith said a mental health assessment had been ordered for Mr Wilson.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned the matter to October 30 when Mr Wilson's appearance is not required.

alleged murder anna smithaysha baty burnside crime editors picks maroochydore magistrates court nambour nambour murder sunshine coast crime rate
