No bail for man accused of hitting police car

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Dec 2019 8:44 AM
A MAN charged with leading police on a chase and hitting their car after stealing a car, was refused bail.

Kadeem O'Rourke, 19, is charged with several offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and applied for bail in Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police will allege last Friday O'Rourke was the driver of a stolen car when it clipped a police vehicle just after 1.30am.

A Nissan Navara allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Nathan Street and Fulham Road.

Police activated their sirens and the car is alleged to have pulled over to the side of Mill Road.

As they approached, the car allegedly driven by O'Rourke sped off and hit the police car.

Defence solicitor Margaret Crowther told the court O'Rourke was currently subject to an 18-month probation order and would plead guilty to charges.

Ms Crowther said he would reside with his uncle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Todd opposed bail.

Magistrate Howard Osborne said O'Rourke posed "an unacceptable risk" of offending and had a 16 page criminal history.

A long plea date was set for February 19, 2020.

Police investigations confirmed the Nissan Navara was stolen from a property on Brookhurst Ave at Kirwan.

