No bail for driver accused of reckless driving in stolen 4x4

ACCUSED Toyota Landcruiser thief Andrew Daley has been refused bail by an Ipswich Magistrate following his arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Robert Daley, 44, from Telina, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with a series of traffic and stealing offences.

The charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (Toyota Landcruiser) when affected by an intoxicating substance at North Ipswich on June 13; driving when disqualified; entering premises by break; two counts of entering premises with intent; unlawful use of a motor vehicle - Toyota Landcruiser; wilful damage; and having plates that belong to another vehicle.

Police allege that the Toyota Landcruiser had been stolen from a rural property on the Gatton-Laidley Rd.

It was tracked by Polair as it travelled east along the Warrego Highway.

Bail was successfully opposed and Daley's matters will be mentioned on July 5.