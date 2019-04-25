Menu
Ipswich Anzac Day dawn service 2019.
Ipswich Anzac Day dawn service 2019. Cordell Richardson
'No Aussie left untouched': Dawn breaks over Ipswich service

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Apr 2019 6:35 AM
A DEEP rumble of the bugle has pierced through the silence of hundreds of people at North Ipswich, the city's largest Anzac Day dawn service.

Before the sun and the birds had woken, the RSL Memorial Gardens filled fast with men and women, young and old, to remember the 104th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli.

It was 4.30am and people were still filtering into a service that started at 4.28am, with predictable military precision.

By the gunfire breakfast hundreds of people were gathered, including a large number of air force personnel after RAAF Base Amberley's dawn service was cancelled.

 

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch President Rob Wadley said it was a day of reflection.

"It is heartening to see the increasing number of people, especially our younger generations attending these dawn services and Anzac Day marches," he said.

"As the ranks of our older veterans continue to diminish we must maintain this special day to reflect on our freedom."

 

Mr Wadley said war cut through the community.

"No Australian is left untouched when a member of our defence force is killed in action," he said.

The president said Australia had to continue its global responsibility to be a beacon for freedom.

"To preserve the peace in our region or elsewhere in the world we must be prepared to deploy our forces to fight for or protect the rights of our neighbours and our nation."

