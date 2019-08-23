No appeal over horror Xmas crash deaths

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Yvette D'Ath will not appeal the minimum three-and-a-half year jail term handed down to an ice-fuelled driver who killed a mother and daughter on Christmas Day 2017.

And in a move that has rubbed salt into the wounds of a grieving family, killer driver Mark Veneris has appealed the sentence himself saying it's too harsh.

If Veneris' appeal is successful, it could ensure he out of jail for Christmas 2021.

On Christmas morning 2017, Narangba's Tritton family were on their way to lunch after exchanging gifts.

With an ice pipe still hot on the passenger seat next to him, Veneris lost control of his BMW sedan, jumped a traffic island and ploughed headfirst into the Trittons' Mitsubishi.

Mother Karin Tritton, 56, and youngest daughter Makayla, 18, were killed.

Karin and Makayla Tritton.

Mark Veneris says his sentence was too harsh. Picture: Annette Dew

Father Laurie, 55, and eldest daughter Tarmeka, 23, survived but suffered serious injuries.

Veneris was sentenced to a minimum of three-and-a-half years jail in late July for dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm, among other driving charges.

Laurie spoke for the first time about the tragedy last weekend, exclusively telling the Sunday Mail that Veneris' sentence had devastated he and his surviving daughter.

Yesterday, he said the sentences for dangerous driving needed to change.

"We as a country changed the gun laws for people to be safe. Why on earth can't we change our drink driving, drug laws and our sentencing?" Laurie said.

"If I killed (Veneris) it would be classed as premeditated murder - not that I'm that sort of person - but if I did I would get 20 years. But for killing two beautiful people and injuring two more it is just a slap on the wrist."

Laurie Tritton wants tougher sentences for drink and drug driving. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Queensland's dangerous and careless driving laws have copped criticism in recent years.

Victims' relatives - including Laurie and his daughter Tarmeka - have now turned to online petitions in a bid to have their voices heard about the state of Queensland's laws.

The minimum disqualification from driving periods for these charges were tweaked slightly last year - increased from six months to 12 months.

But sentences like Veneris' remain common.

"The defendant is appealing the sentence, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be opposing this appeal," a spokesman for Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said.

"As the matter is before the courts, the Attorney-General can make no further comment on the matter"