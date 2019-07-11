Menu
Crime

Police get no answer for stolen car in driveway

Lachlan Mcivor
by
11th Jul 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 12th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN with a stolen Commodore in his driveway told police he had no idea what it was doing parked in front of his house.

Ross Andrew Orr, 37, of Forest Hill, pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of a motor vehicle in the Ipswich Magistrates Court, appearing via video link from prison.

Prosecutor Michael Lee said on May 24 last year, CCTV showed two masked and gloved men breaking into Motorworld on Ipswich Rd, Moorooka, at 2.30am.

The two men, who appeared to already have the key, drove off in a red Holden Commodore.

On September 6, police conducting patrols in Booval noticed a red Commodore in a driveway with their attention drawn to a mat hanging over the number plate.

After checks were made, they found the plates were from another car and the Holden in the driveway, locked and secured, had been stolen.

When speaking to Orr at the address, officers noted he appeared nervous and on edge.

He said he'd never seen the car before and was unsure what it was doing sitting in his driveway or when it had appeared.

Forensic testing from a laptop bag and Johnnie Walker bottle found inside the vehicle matched that of the defendant.

The court heard he had a "substantial" 10-page criminal history dating back to 1999.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted Orr's extensive list of prior convictions for dishonesty charges, including receiving tainted property.

He was given a 12-month sentence, which is to be served concurrently with his current sentence, but one which did not impact a parole eligibility date in September.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans told the court Orr intends to move to the Sunshine Coast to escape unsavoury social circles.

